Bobby Witt Jr. Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Twins - July 5
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 5:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Kansas City Royals, including Bobby Witt Jr. (.316 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Pablo Lopez and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Wednesday at 7:40 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI) in his last game against the Twins.
Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Looking to place a prop bet on Bobby Witt Jr.? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate
- Witt Jr. leads Kansas City in OBP (.296), slugging percentage (.430) and OPS (.726) this season.
- Witt Jr. is batting .474 with one homer during his last outings and is riding a five-game hitting streak.
- In 54 of 85 games this season (63.5%) Witt Jr. has had a hit, and in 25 of those games he had more than one (29.4%).
- In 14.1% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Witt Jr. has an RBI in 30 of 85 games this season, with multiple RBI in nine of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 47.1% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (5.9%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|42
|.266
|AVG
|.243
|.309
|OBP
|.283
|.451
|SLG
|.408
|15
|XBH
|15
|7
|HR
|6
|26
|RBI
|19
|34/11
|K/BB
|41/9
|10
|SB
|15
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.6 K/9, the second-best in the league.
- The Twins' 3.57 team ERA ranks first across all league pitching staffs.
- The Twins surrender the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (89 total, one per game).
- Lopez (4-5 with a 4.24 ERA and 126 strikeouts in 102 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Twins, his 18th of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Friday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he threw six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old's 4.24 ERA ranks 41st, 1.147 WHIP ranks 26th, and 11.1 K/9 ranks fifth.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.