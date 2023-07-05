Michael Massey -- with a slugging percentage of .212 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Minnesota Twins, with Pablo Lopez on the mound, on July 5 at 7:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Twins.

Michael Massey Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Michael Massey At The Plate

  • Massey is hitting .219 with six doubles, four home runs and 14 walks.
  • In 30 of 61 games this season (49.2%) Massey has had a hit, and in 10 of those games he had more than one (16.4%).
  • He has hit a long ball in 6.6% of his games this year, and 1.9% of his chances at the plate.
  • Massey has picked up an RBI in 15 games this season (24.6%), with more than one RBI in five of those contests (8.2%).
  • In 14 of 61 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Michael Massey Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
29 GP 31
.261 AVG .182
.343 OBP .219
.398 SLG .242
8 XBH 2
2 HR 2
12 RBI 8
28/10 K/BB 33/4
2 SB 1

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Twins pitching staff ranks second in the league.
  • The Twins' 3.57 team ERA ranks first across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Twins pitchers combine to give up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (89 total, one per game).
  • Lopez (4-5 with a 4.24 ERA and 126 strikeouts in 102 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Twins, his 18th of the season.
  • In his last outing on Friday against the Baltimore Orioles, the righty tossed six innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old's 4.24 ERA ranks 41st, 1.147 WHIP ranks 26th, and 11.1 K/9 ranks fifth.
