The Kansas City Royals, including Nick Pratto (.179 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Pablo Lopez and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Wednesday at 7:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Twins.

Nick Pratto Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Pablo Lopez TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Nick Pratto At The Plate

Pratto has 14 doubles, six home runs and 23 walks while batting .257.

Pratto has reached base via a hit in 38 games this season (of 60 played), and had multiple hits in 13 of those games.

He has hit a home run in 10.0% of his games in 2023, and 2.5% of his trips to the plate.

In 18 games this season (30.0%), Pratto has picked up an RBI, and in seven of those games (11.7%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 22 games this year (36.7%), including multiple runs in four games.

Nick Pratto Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 28 .238 AVG .276 .357 OBP .328 .381 SLG .438 9 XBH 11 3 HR 3 15 RBI 12 35/15 K/BB 53/8 0 SB 1

Twins Pitching Rankings