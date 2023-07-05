Wednesday's game that pits the Minnesota Twins (44-43) against the Kansas City Royals (25-61) at Target Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Twins, who is slightly favored in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 7:40 PM on July 5.

The Twins will give the ball to Pablo Lopez (4-5, 4.24 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Royals will turn to Alec Marsh (0-1, 11.25 ERA).

Royals vs. Twins Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: BSN

BSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Royals vs. Twins Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Twins 5, Royals 4.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. Twins

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Royals Performance Insights

The Royals have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 4-6 in those contests.

When it comes to the total, Kansas City and its opponents are 7-3-0 in its previous 10 games.

The Royals have gone 2-1-0 against the runline over their past 10 games (three of those games had a runline set by oddsmakers).

The Royals have been underdogs in 73 games this season and have come away with the win 22 times (30.1%) in those contests.

Kansas City has a mark of 2-3 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by +220 or worse on the moneyline.

The Royals have an implied victory probability of 31.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Kansas City is the second-lowest scoring team in MLB play averaging 3.8 runs per game (326 total).

The Royals have the 28th-ranked ERA (5.24) in the majors this season.

Royals Schedule