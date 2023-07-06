On Thursday, Bobby Witt Jr. (.289 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, a walk and seven RBI) and the Kansas City Royals play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Tanner Bibee. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Twins.

Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023

Thursday, July 6, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Tanner Bibee TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate

Witt Jr. leads Kansas City with a slugging percentage of .425, fueled by 30 extra-base hits.

Witt Jr. has picked up a hit in 62.8% of his 86 games this year, with multiple hits in 29.1% of them.

He has hit a long ball in 14.0% of his games this season, and 3.5% of his trips to the dish.

In 34.9% of his games this season, Witt Jr. has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 40 of 86 games this year, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.

Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 43 .266 AVG .237 .309 OBP .277 .451 SLG .399 15 XBH 15 7 HR 6 26 RBI 19 34/11 K/BB 44/9 10 SB 15

Guardians Pitching Rankings