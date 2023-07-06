Dairon Blanco -- 0-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Tanner Bibee on the mound, on July 6 at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Twins.

Dairon Blanco Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Dairon Blanco? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Dairon Blanco At The Plate

  • Blanco is batting .190 with two doubles, two triples and three walks.
  • In seven of 13 games this season, Blanco has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
  • He has not hit a long ball in his 13 games this season.
  • Blanco has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
  • He has scored a run in two games this year, but just a single run each time.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Dairon Blanco Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 6
.182 AVG .200
.250 OBP .273
.318 SLG .350
2 XBH 2
0 HR 0
1 RBI 1
10/2 K/BB 6/1
2 SB 0

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 28th in MLB.
  • The Guardians have a 3.87 team ERA that ranks seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Guardians pitchers combine to surrender 89 home runs (one per game), the fifth-fewest in baseball.
  • Bibee (5-2) takes the mound for the Guardians in his 13th start of the season. He's put together a 3.46 ERA in 65 2/3 innings pitched, with 67 strikeouts.
  • In his most recent time out on Saturday, the righty tossed 5 2/3 scoreless innings against the Chicago Cubs while surrendering three hits.
  • The 24-year-old has a 3.46 ERA and 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings in 12 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .239 to his opponents.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.