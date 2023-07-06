Dairon Blanco Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Guardians - July 6
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Dairon Blanco -- 0-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Tanner Bibee on the mound, on July 6 at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Twins.
Dairon Blanco Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Looking to place a prop bet on Dairon Blanco? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Royals Injury Report
|Royals vs Guardians Betting Trends & Stats
|Royals vs Guardians Player Props
|Royals vs Guardians Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Royals vs Guardians
|Royals vs Guardians Odds
|Royals vs Guardians Prediction
Dairon Blanco At The Plate
- Blanco is batting .190 with two doubles, two triples and three walks.
- In seven of 13 games this season, Blanco has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- He has not hit a long ball in his 13 games this season.
- Blanco has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, but just a single run each time.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Dairon Blanco Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|6
|.182
|AVG
|.200
|.250
|OBP
|.273
|.318
|SLG
|.350
|2
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|0
|1
|RBI
|1
|10/2
|K/BB
|6/1
|2
|SB
|0
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 28th in MLB.
- The Guardians have a 3.87 team ERA that ranks seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to surrender 89 home runs (one per game), the fifth-fewest in baseball.
- Bibee (5-2) takes the mound for the Guardians in his 13th start of the season. He's put together a 3.46 ERA in 65 2/3 innings pitched, with 67 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, the righty tossed 5 2/3 scoreless innings against the Chicago Cubs while surrendering three hits.
- The 24-year-old has a 3.46 ERA and 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings in 12 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .239 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.