Dairon Blanco -- 0-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Tanner Bibee on the mound, on July 6 at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Twins.

Dairon Blanco Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Progressive Field

Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee

TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Dairon Blanco At The Plate

Blanco is batting .190 with two doubles, two triples and three walks.

In seven of 13 games this season, Blanco has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

He has not hit a long ball in his 13 games this season.

Blanco has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored a run in two games this year, but just a single run each time.

Dairon Blanco Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 6 .182 AVG .200 .250 OBP .273 .318 SLG .350 2 XBH 2 0 HR 0 1 RBI 1 10/2 K/BB 6/1 2 SB 0

Guardians Pitching Rankings