Maikel Garcia Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Guardians - July 6
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 3:25 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Maikel Garcia -- hitting .359 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Cleveland Guardians, with Tanner Bibee on the hill, on July 6 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-4 against the Twins.
Maikel Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Maikel Garcia? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Maikel Garcia At The Plate
- Garcia is batting .296 with 10 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 16 walks.
- Garcia enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .526 with one homer.
- Garcia has gotten a hit in 35 of 54 games this season (64.8%), with more than one hit on 16 occasions (29.6%).
- He has hit a home run in 5.6% of his games in 2023, and 1.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Garcia has picked up an RBI in 18 games this year (33.3%), with more than one RBI in three of those games (5.6%).
- In 40.7% of his games this season (22 of 54), he has scored, and in four of those games (7.4%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Maikel Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|24
|.318
|AVG
|.267
|.364
|OBP
|.326
|.436
|SLG
|.360
|10
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|2
|14
|RBI
|7
|23/8
|K/BB
|26/8
|8
|SB
|5
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff ranks 28th in the league with a collective 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians have the seventh-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.87).
- The Guardians surrender the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (89 total, one per game).
- Bibee (5-2 with a 3.46 ERA and 67 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Guardians, his 13th of the season.
- His most recent time out came on Saturday against the Chicago Cubs, when the right-hander went 5 2/3 scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- In 12 games this season, the 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.46, with 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .239 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.