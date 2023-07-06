Nicky Lopez Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Guardians - July 6
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 3:25 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
On Thursday, Nicky Lopez (hitting .280 in his past 10 games) and the Kansas City Royals play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Tanner Bibee. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Twins.
Nicky Lopez Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Nicky Lopez At The Plate
- Lopez is batting .226 with five doubles, three triples and 19 walks.
- In 44.7% of his games this year (21 of 47), Lopez has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (10.6%) he recorded more than one.
- In 47 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.
- In seven games this season (14.9%), Lopez has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 11 games this season, with multiple runs four times.
Nicky Lopez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|23
|.208
|AVG
|.239
|.400
|OBP
|.308
|.321
|SLG
|.310
|4
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|5
|10/14
|K/BB
|16/5
|1
|SB
|2
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff ranks 28th in MLB with a collective 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians have the seventh-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.87).
- Guardians pitchers combine to surrender the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (89 total, one per game).
- Bibee (5-2) takes the mound for the Guardians in his 13th start of the season. He has a 3.46 ERA in 65 2/3 innings pitched, with 67 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Chicago Cubs, when he tossed 5 2/3 scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.46, with 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opponents are hitting .239 against him.
