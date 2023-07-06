Tanner Bibee and the Cleveland Guardians will take the field against the Kansas City Royals and starting pitcher Jordan Lyles on Thursday at Progressive Field.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Royals vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, July 6, 2023

Thursday, July 6, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals' 76 home runs rank 28th in MLB this season.

Kansas City ranks 27th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .371 this season.

The Royals have a team batting average of just .232 this season, which ranks 26th among MLB teams.

Kansas City has scored 326 runs (just 3.7 per game) this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.

The Royals have an OBP of just .295 this season, which ranks last in MLB.

The Royals rank 24th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.1 whiffs per contest.

Kansas City has an 8.3 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 22nd in the majors.

Kansas City has the 28th-ranked ERA (5.24) in the majors this season.

Royals pitchers have a 1.440 WHIP this season, 25th in the majors.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

Lyles (1-11) will take to the mound for the Royals and make his 17th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, June 24, when he gave up four earned runs and allowed eight hits in six innings against the Tampa Bay Rays.

He has two quality starts in 16 chances this season.

Lyles has seven starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has yet to finish an appearance without an earned run allowed this season.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 7/1/2023 Dodgers W 6-4 Home Daniel Lynch Julio Urías 7/2/2023 Dodgers W 9-1 Home Brady Singer Tony Gonsolin 7/3/2023 Twins L 8-4 Away Austin Cox Joe Ryan 7/4/2023 Twins L 9-3 Away Zack Greinke Kenta Maeda 7/5/2023 Twins L 5-0 Away Alec Marsh Pablo Lopez 7/6/2023 Guardians - Away Jordan Lyles Tanner Bibee 7/7/2023 Guardians - Away Daniel Lynch Aaron Civale 7/8/2023 Guardians - Away Brady Singer Gavin Williams 7/9/2023 Guardians - Away Zack Greinke Shane Bieber 7/14/2023 Rays - Home - - 7/15/2023 Rays - Home - -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.