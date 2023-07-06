On Thursday, July 6 at 7:10 PM ET, Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians (42-44) host Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals (25-62) in the series opener at Progressive Field.

The Guardians are -210 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Royals (+170). The game's total has been listed at 9 runs.

Royals vs. Guardians Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, July 6, 2023

Thursday, July 6, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Probable Pitchers: Tanner Bibee - CLE (5-2, 3.46 ERA) vs Jordan Lyles - KC (1-11, 6.58 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Royals vs. Guardians Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

If you're wanting to bet on the Royals and Guardians matchup but would like some help getting started, here's a quick primer. Betting on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Royals (+170) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they wind up winning, you'd get $27.00 back in your pocket.

And that's not all. There are many other ways to bet, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Salvador Pérez get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many ways you can bet on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Royals vs. Guardians Betting Trends and Insights

The Guardians have entered the game as favorites 42 times this season and won 24, or 57.1%, of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -210 or shorter, the Guardians have a 1-3 record (winning only 25% of their games).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 67.7% chance of a victory for Cleveland.

The Guardians went 2-1 over the three games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Cleveland and its opponents combined to hit the over five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Royals have been chosen as underdogs in 74 games this year and have walked away with the win 22 times (29.7%) in those games.

This season, the Royals have come away with a win six times in 21 chances when named as an underdog of at least +170 or worse on the moneyline.

The Royals have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Kansas City and its opponents are 6-4-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Royals vs. Guardians Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U MJ Melendez 0.5 (-175) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+180) Bobby Witt Jr. 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+155) Maikel Garcia 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+210) Salvador Pérez 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+290) 0.5 (+125) Nicky Lopez 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (+1450) 0.5 (+300)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Royals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th

Think the Royals can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Kansas City and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.