Dairon Blanco Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Guardians - July 7
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 7:28 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Dairon Blanco -- 1-for-4 with a double in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Cleveland Guardians, with Aaron Civale on the mound, on July 7 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Guardians.
Dairon Blanco Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Aaron Civale
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Looking to place a prop bet on Dairon Blanco? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Dairon Blanco At The Plate
- Blanco has three doubles, two triples and three walks while hitting .196.
- Blanco has picked up a hit in eight games this season (57.1%), including one multi-hit game.
- He has not hit a long ball in his 14 games this year.
- Blanco has driven in a run twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored a run in two games this season, but just one run each time.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Dairon Blanco Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|7
|.182
|AVG
|.208
|.250
|OBP
|.269
|.318
|SLG
|.375
|2
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|0
|1
|RBI
|1
|10/2
|K/BB
|6/1
|2
|SB
|1
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff is 28th in MLB with a collective 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.84).
- Guardians pitchers combine to allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (89 total, one per game).
- The Guardians are sending Civale (2-2) out to make his ninth start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 2.96 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 45 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Chicago Cubs, when the righty tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
- The 28-year-old has an ERA of 2.96, with 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opposing hitters have a .224 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.