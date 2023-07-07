On Friday, Edward Olivares (hitting .194 in his past 10 games) and the Kansas City Royals face the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Aaron Civale. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Guardians.

Edward Olivares Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field

Guardians Starter: Aaron Civale

TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Edward Olivares At The Plate

Olivares is batting .246 with 12 doubles, four triples, six home runs and 13 walks.

Olivares has had a hit in 39 of 65 games this season (60.0%), including multiple hits 11 times (16.9%).

He has hit a long ball in 9.2% of his games in 2023, and 2.5% of his trips to the plate.

Olivares has driven in a run in 14 games this year (21.5%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in 23 of 65 games this year, and more than once 6 times.

Edward Olivares Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 32 .230 AVG .261 .270 OBP .328 .389 SLG .441 9 XBH 13 4 HR 2 9 RBI 6 22/4 K/BB 20/9 2 SB 6

Guardians Pitching Rankings