Kyle Isbel Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Guardians - July 7
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Kyle Isbel -- with a slugging percentage of .387 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Aaron Civale on the hill, on July 7 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Twins.
Kyle Isbel Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Aaron Civale
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Kyle Isbel At The Plate
- Isbel has nine doubles, a triple, a home run and five walks while hitting .191.
- Isbel has had a hit in 17 of 34 games this year (50.0%), including multiple hits five times (14.7%).
- He has homered in only one game this year.
- Isbel has driven in a run in eight games this season (23.5%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In nine games this year (26.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Kyle Isbel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|17
|.214
|AVG
|.169
|.254
|OBP
|.210
|.339
|SLG
|.288
|5
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|0
|7
|RBI
|2
|11/2
|K/BB
|14/3
|1
|SB
|1
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff is 28th in the league with a collective 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians' 3.84 team ERA ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to surrender 89 home runs (one per game), the fourth-fewest in the league.
- Civale (2-2 with a 2.96 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 45 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Guardians, his ninth of the season.
- His most recent time out came on Sunday against the Chicago Cubs, when the righty went six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
- In eight games this season, the 28-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.96, with 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .224 against him.
