Check out the injury report for the Minnesota Lynx (8-9), which currently has four players listed, as the Lynx prepare for their matchup against the Phoenix Mercury (3-13) at Target Center on Friday, July 7 at 8:00 PM ET.

The Lynx enter this matchup after a 90-83 win over the Fever on Wednesday.

Minnesota Lynx Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jessica Shepard Out Illness 9.3 9.1 4.3 Aerial Powers Out Ankle 5.4 2.1 0.4 Tiffany Mitchell Out Wrist 10.5 3.3 2.5 Natalie Achonwa Out Personal - - -

Phoenix Mercury Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Skylar Diggins-Smith Out Personal - - -

Lynx vs. Mercury Game Info

Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023

Friday, July 7, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ION

ION Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Arena: Target Center

Lynx Player Leaders

Napheesa Collier paces her team in both points (22.6) and rebounds (7.8) per game, and also posts 2.5 assists. At the other end, she puts up 1.7 steals (fifth in the league) and 1.2 blocked shots (10th in the WNBA).

Kayla McBride averages 13.1 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game, shooting 40.7% from the floor and 34.1% from downtown with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game (eighth in WNBA).

Dorka Juhasz puts up 4.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest. At the other end, she delivers 0.9 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Lindsay Allen puts up a team-high 4.1 assists per game. She is also putting up 5.4 points and 2.2 rebounds, shooting 34.9% from the floor.

Diamond Miller is posting 12.8 points, 2.2 assists and 3.8 rebounds per game.

Lynx vs. Mercury Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Lynx -4.5 162.5

