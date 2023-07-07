Nick Pratto Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Guardians - July 7
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Friday, Nick Pratto (hitting .171 in his past 10 games) and the Kansas City Royals face the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Aaron Civale. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Guardians.
Nick Pratto Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Aaron Civale
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Explore More About This Game
Nick Pratto At The Plate
- Pratto is hitting .255 with 14 doubles, six home runs and 24 walks.
- Pratto has picked up a hit in 62.9% of his 62 games this year, with at least two hits in 21.0% of those games.
- He has gone deep in six games this year (9.7%), homering in 2.4% of his trips to the dish.
- In 19 games this season (30.6%), Pratto has picked up an RBI, and in seven of those games (11.3%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 35.5% of his games this year (22 of 62), he has scored, and in four of those games (6.5%) he has scored more than once.
Nick Pratto Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|30
|.238
|AVG
|.270
|.357
|OBP
|.325
|.381
|SLG
|.423
|9
|XBH
|11
|3
|HR
|3
|15
|RBI
|13
|35/15
|K/BB
|55/9
|0
|SB
|1
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff ranks 28th in the league with a collective 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians have a 3.84 team ERA that ranks sixth among all league pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to give up 89 home runs (one per game), the fourth-fewest in the league.
- Civale makes the start for the Guardians, his ninth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 2.96 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 45 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last time out was on Sunday against the Chicago Cubs, when he tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
- In eight games this season, the 28-year-old has amassed a 2.96 ERA and 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .224 to opposing hitters.
