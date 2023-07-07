Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians face Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals at Progressive Field on Friday. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

Royals vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, July 7, 2023

Friday, July 7, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals rank 28th in Major League Baseball with just 76 home runs as a team.

Kansas City is 28th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .369 this season.

The Royals' .232 batting average ranks 25th in the league this season.

Kansas City has scored 327 runs (just 3.7 per game) this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.

The Royals have an on-base percentage of .295 this season, which ranks last in the league.

The Royals rank 25th in strikeouts per game (9.1) among MLB offenses.

Kansas City has an 8.3 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 23rd in the majors.

Kansas City pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.23 ERA this year, which ranks 28th in MLB.

Royals pitchers have a 1.442 WHIP this season, fifth-worst in the majors.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

Daniel Lynch (2-3) will take to the mound for the Royals and make his eighth start of the season.

The left-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed five innings while giving up three earned runs on five hits in a matchup with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

In seven starts this season, he's earned a quality start in three of them.

Lynch has pitched five or more innings in seven straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has finished one appearance without allowing an earned run in seven chances this season.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 7/2/2023 Dodgers W 9-1 Home Brady Singer Tony Gonsolin 7/3/2023 Twins L 8-4 Away Austin Cox Joe Ryan 7/4/2023 Twins L 9-3 Away Zack Greinke Kenta Maeda 7/5/2023 Twins L 5-0 Away Alec Marsh Pablo Lopez 7/6/2023 Guardians L 6-1 Away Jordan Lyles Tanner Bibee 7/7/2023 Guardians - Away Daniel Lynch Aaron Civale 7/8/2023 Guardians - Away Brady Singer Gavin Williams 7/9/2023 Guardians - Away Zack Greinke Shane Bieber 7/14/2023 Rays - Home - - 7/15/2023 Rays - Home - - 7/16/2023 Rays - Home - -

