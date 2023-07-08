On Saturday, Edward Olivares (.242 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 54 points below season-long percentage) and the Kansas City Royals play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Gavin Williams. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Guardians.

Edward Olivares Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Saturday, July 8, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Gavin Williams

Gavin Williams TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Explore More About This Game

Edward Olivares At The Plate

Olivares is batting .242 with 12 doubles, four triples, six home runs and 13 walks.

In 39 of 66 games this season (59.1%) Olivares has picked up a hit, and in 11 of those games he had more than one (16.7%).

He has homered in 9.1% of his games in 2023, and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.

Olivares has driven in a run in 14 games this year (21.2%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in 23 games this season (34.8%), including six multi-run games (9.1%).

Edward Olivares Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 33 .230 AVG .254 .270 OBP .320 .389 SLG .430 9 XBH 13 4 HR 2 9 RBI 6 22/4 K/BB 20/9 2 SB 6

Guardians Pitching Rankings