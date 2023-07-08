On Saturday, Michael Massey (batting .125 in his past 10 games) and the Kansas City Royals play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Gavin Williams. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Guardians.

Michael Massey Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Saturday, July 8, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Guardians Starter: Gavin Williams

Gavin Williams TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Michael Massey At The Plate

Massey is hitting .212 with six doubles, four home runs and 14 walks.

In 30 of 63 games this season (47.6%) Massey has had a hit, and in 10 of those games he had more than one (15.9%).

He has hit a home run in 6.3% of his games in 2023, and 1.9% of his trips to the dish.

In 23.8% of his games this year, Massey has notched at least one RBI. In five of those games (7.9%) he recorded two or more RBI.

He has scored at least one run 14 times this year (22.2%), including one multi-run game.

Michael Massey Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 33 .261 AVG .171 .343 OBP .207 .398 SLG .229 8 XBH 2 2 HR 2 12 RBI 8 28/10 K/BB 34/4 2 SB 1

