Nick Pratto -- with an on-base percentage of .275 in his past 10 games, 62 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Gavin Williams on the mound, on July 8 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Guardians.

Nick Pratto Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Saturday, July 8, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Gavin Williams

Gavin Williams TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nick Pratto? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Nick Pratto At The Plate

Pratto has 14 doubles, six home runs and 24 walks while batting .251.

Pratto has recorded a hit in 39 of 63 games this season (61.9%), including 13 multi-hit games (20.6%).

He has gone deep in 9.5% of his games in 2023 (six of 63), and 2.4% of his trips to the plate.

Pratto has picked up an RBI in 30.2% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 11.1% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.

He has scored in 22 games this season (34.9%), including four multi-run games (6.3%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nick Pratto Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 31 .238 AVG .263 .357 OBP .317 .381 SLG .412 9 XBH 11 3 HR 3 15 RBI 13 35/15 K/BB 58/9 0 SB 1

Guardians Pitching Rankings