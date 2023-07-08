The Kansas City Royals and Nicky Lopez, who went 0-for-4 last time out, battle Gavin Williams and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Guardians.

Nicky Lopez Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Guardians Starter: Gavin Williams
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Nicky Lopez At The Plate

  • Lopez is hitting .219 with five doubles, three triples and 19 walks.
  • Lopez has reached base via a hit in 21 games this year (of 48 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.
  • He has not hit a home run in his 48 games this season.
  • In seven games this season (14.6%), Lopez has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored at least once 11 times this year (22.9%), including four games with multiple runs (8.3%).

Nicky Lopez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
20 GP 24
.208 AVG .227
.400 OBP .293
.321 SLG .293
4 XBH 4
0 HR 0
6 RBI 5
10/14 K/BB 17/5
1 SB 2

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 7.9 K/9, the third-worst in MLB.
  • The Guardians' 3.79 team ERA ranks fifth among all league pitching staffs.
  • Guardians pitchers combine to surrender 89 home runs (one per game), the fourth-fewest in the league.
  • Williams gets the start for the Guardians, his fourth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 3.79 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 19 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Monday, the righty went 6 1/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves, allowing four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
  • The 23-year-old has a 3.79 ERA and 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings in three games this season, while giving up a batting average of .185 to opposing hitters.
