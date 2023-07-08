Maikel Garcia and the Kansas City Royals take the field on Saturday at Progressive Field against Gavin Williams, who is the named starter for the Cleveland Guardians. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET for the third game of a four-game series.

The Guardians are -175 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Royals (+145). The over/under is 8.5 runs for this game.

Royals vs. Guardians Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Time: 4:10 PM ET

TV: BSGL

Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Venue: Progressive Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Guardians -175 +145 8.5 -110 -110 - - -

Royals Recent Betting Performance

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have a record of 3-7.

In their previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, the Royals and their foes are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Royals' ATS record is 1-1-0 over their last 10 matchups (bookmakers set spreads in two of those matchups). Kansas City and its opponent have fallen short of the over/under for three consecutive games, with the average total set by bookmakers during that span being 8.5.

Royals Betting Records & Stats

The Royals have been chosen as underdogs in 76 games this year and have walked away with the win 22 times (28.9%) in those games.

This season, Kansas City has won eight of its 34 games, or 23.5%, when it's the underdog by at least +145 on the moneyline.

The Royals have an implied victory probability of 40.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Kansas City's games have gone over the total in 41 of its 89 chances.

In 15 games with a line this season, the Royals have a mark of 8-7-0 against the spread.

Royals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 13-31 12-33 13-24 12-39 18-45 7-18

