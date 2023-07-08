On Saturday, July 8, Jose Ramirez's Cleveland Guardians (44-44) host Bobby Witt Jr.'s Kansas City Royals (25-64) at Progressive Field. The first pitch will be thrown at 4:10 PM ET.

The favored Guardians have -185 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Royals, who are listed at +150. The total is 8.5 runs for this contest.

Royals vs. Guardians Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Saturday, July 8, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Probable Pitchers: Gavin Williams - CLE (0-1, 3.79 ERA) vs Brady Singer - KC (5-7, 5.52 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Royals vs. Guardians Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Royals versus Guardians game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Royals (+150) in this matchup, means that you think the Royals will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $25.00 back.

And that's not all. There are many other ways to play, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Salvador Pérez get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many ways you can bet on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Royals vs. Guardians Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Guardians have been favored 44 times and won 26, or 59.1%, of those games.

The Guardians have a 7-6 record (winning 53.8% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -185 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Cleveland, based on the moneyline, is 64.9%.

The Guardians have a 3-1 record across the four games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Cleveland and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Royals have been chosen as underdogs in 76 games this year and have walked away with the win 22 times (28.9%) in those games.

This season, the Royals have come away with a win seven times in 31 chances when named as an underdog of at least +150 or longer on the moneyline.

The Royals have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

Kansas City and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in the last 10 games with a total.

Royals vs. Guardians Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U MJ Melendez 0.5 (-182) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+170) Bobby Witt Jr. 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+150) Maikel Garcia 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+220) Salvador Pérez 1.5 (+210) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+270) 0.5 (+110) Edward Olivares 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+210)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Royals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th

Think the Royals can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Kansas City and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.