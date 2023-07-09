Bobby Witt Jr. Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Guardians - July 9
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Kansas City Royals, including Bobby Witt Jr. (.386 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 88 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Shane Bieber and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
In his previous game, he collected two extra-base hits (3-for-5 with a triple, a home run and two RBI) against the Guardians.
Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate
- Witt Jr. has 92 hits and an OBP of .298 to go with a slugging percentage of .440. All three of those stats are best among Kansas City hitters this season.
- In 57 of 89 games this season (64.0%) Witt Jr. has had a hit, and in 26 of those games he had more than one (29.2%).
- He has homered in 14.6% of his games in 2023 (13 of 89), and 3.6% of his trips to the dish.
- In 34.8% of his games this year, Witt Jr. has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 47.2% of his games this year (42 of 89), with two or more runs five times (5.6%).
Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|46
|.266
|AVG
|.247
|.309
|OBP
|.288
|.451
|SLG
|.430
|15
|XBH
|18
|7
|HR
|7
|26
|RBI
|21
|34/11
|K/BB
|45/10
|10
|SB
|17
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 7.9 K/9, the third-worst in MLB.
- The Guardians have the seventh-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.82).
- Guardians pitchers combine to allow 90 home runs (one per game), the fifth-fewest in the league.
- Bieber makes the start for the Guardians, his 19th of the season. He is 5-5 with a 3.66 ERA and 89 strikeouts through 110 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Tuesday against the Atlanta Braves, when he threw 4 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- This season, the 28-year-old ranks 32nd in ERA (3.66), 37th in WHIP (1.238), and 54th in K/9 (7.2) among pitchers who qualify.
