On Sunday, Maikel Garcia (hitting .368 in his past 10 games) and the Kansas City Royals play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Shane Bieber. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Guardians.

Maikel Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Sunday, July 9, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber

Shane Bieber TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Maikel Garcia? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Maikel Garcia At The Plate

Garcia is hitting .285 with 11 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 19 walks.

Garcia has picked up a hit in 63.2% of his 57 games this year, with more than one hit in 28.1% of them.

In 5.3% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 1.3% of his trips to the dish.

Garcia has had at least one RBI in 33.3% of his games this season (19 of 57), with two or more RBI three times (5.3%).

In 38.6% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (7.0%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Maikel Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 27 .318 AVG .247 .364 OBP .321 .436 SLG .340 10 XBH 5 1 HR 2 14 RBI 8 23/8 K/BB 31/11 8 SB 6

Guardians Pitching Rankings