Michael Massey Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Guardians - July 9
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Michael Massey -- .121 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Cleveland Guardians, with Shane Bieber on the hill, on July 9 at 1:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Guardians.
Michael Massey Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream:
- Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Michael Massey At The Plate
- Massey has six doubles, four home runs and 14 walks while hitting .209.
- Massey has gotten a hit in 30 of 64 games this year (46.9%), including 10 multi-hit games (15.6%).
- He has homered in 6.3% of his games in 2023 (four of 64), and 1.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Massey has had at least one RBI in 23.4% of his games this year (15 of 64), with two or more RBI five times (7.8%).
- In 14 of 64 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Michael Massey Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|34
|.261
|AVG
|.167
|.343
|OBP
|.202
|.398
|SLG
|.222
|8
|XBH
|2
|2
|HR
|2
|12
|RBI
|8
|28/10
|K/BB
|34/4
|2
|SB
|1
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 28th in the league.
- The Guardians' 3.82 team ERA ranks seventh among all league pitching staffs.
- The Guardians allow the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (90 total, one per game).
- Bieber gets the start for the Guardians, his 19th of the season. He is 5-5 with a 3.66 ERA and 89 strikeouts through 110 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent appearance was on Tuesday against the Atlanta Braves, when he tossed 4 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 28-year-old ranks 32nd in ERA (3.66), 37th in WHIP (1.238), and 54th in K/9 (7.2).
