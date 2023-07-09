Nicky Lopez Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Guardians - July 9
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
On Sunday, Nicky Lopez (hitting .296 in his past 10 games) and the Kansas City Royals face the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Shane Bieber. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Guardians.
Nicky Lopez Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Nicky Lopez At The Plate
- Lopez is hitting .227 with five doubles, three triples and 19 walks.
- Lopez has gotten a hit in 22 of 49 games this season (44.9%), with at least two hits on six occasions (12.2%).
- He has not hit a home run in his 49 games this season.
- In eight games this year (16.3%), Lopez has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 12 of 49 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.
Nicky Lopez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|25
|.208
|AVG
|.241
|.400
|OBP
|.302
|.321
|SLG
|.304
|4
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|6
|10/14
|K/BB
|17/5
|1
|SB
|2
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff is 28th in MLB with a collective 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians have a 3.82 team ERA that ranks seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to give up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (90 total, one per game).
- Bieber gets the start for the Guardians, his 19th of the season. He is 5-5 with a 3.66 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 110 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Tuesday against the Atlanta Braves, the right-hander tossed 4 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old's 3.66 ERA ranks 32nd, 1.238 WHIP ranks 37th, and 7.2 K/9 ranks 54th.
