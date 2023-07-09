Sunday's contest at Progressive Field has the Cleveland Guardians (45-44) going head-to-head against the Kansas City Royals (25-65) at 1:40 PM (on July 9). Our computer prediction projects a 5-4 victory for the Guardians, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Guardians will send Shane Bieber (5-5) to the mound, while Ryan Yarbrough (1-4) will get the nod for the Royals.

Royals vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, July 9, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET

Sunday, July 9, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSGL

BSGL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Royals vs. Guardians Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Guardians 5, Royals 4.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. Guardians

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Royals Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have posted a mark of 3-7.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Kansas City and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total six times.

The Royals have gone 1-1-0 against the spread over their past 10 matchups (two of those contests had a spread listed by bookmakers).

The Royals have been underdogs in 77 games this season and have come away with the win 22 times (28.6%) in those contests.

This season, Kansas City has come away with a win two times in eight chances when named as an underdog of at least +200 or longer on the moneyline.

The Royals have an implied victory probability of 33.3% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Kansas City scores the second-fewest runs in baseball (333 total, 3.7 per game).

Royals pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.27 ERA this year, which ranks 28th in MLB.

Royals Schedule