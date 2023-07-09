On Sunday, July 9 at 1:40 PM ET, the Cleveland Guardians (45-44) host the Kansas City Royals (25-65) at Progressive Field. Shane Bieber will get the call for the Guardians, while Ryan Yarbrough will take the mound for the Royals.

The Guardians are -250 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Royals (+200). The total is 8.5 runs for the contest.

Royals vs. Guardians Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Sunday, July 9, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Probable Pitchers: Bieber - CLE (5-5, 3.66 ERA) vs Yarbrough - KC (1-4, 6.15 ERA)

Royals vs. Guardians Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Royals vs. Guardians Betting Trends and Insights

The Guardians have won 27, or 60%, of the 45 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Guardians have played as moneyline favorites of -250 or shorter in just two games this season, which they split 1-1.

Cleveland has a 71.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Guardians went 3-1 across the four games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Cleveland and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total four times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Royals have been chosen as underdogs in 77 games this year and have walked away with the win 22 times (28.6%) in those games.

This season, the Royals have come away with a win two times in eight chances when named as an underdog of at least +200 or longer on the moneyline.

In 10 games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by sportsbooks, the Royals had a record of 3-7.

Kansas City and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in the last 10 games with a total.

Royals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th

