At the moment the Kansas City Chiefs have the best odds in the NFL to win the Super Bowl, listed at +600.

Chiefs Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC West: -165

Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +600

Kansas City Betting Insights

Kansas City covered seven times in 17 games with a spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total eight times in Chiefs games.

Kansas City had the 11th-ranked defense last season (328.2 yards allowed per game), and it was more effective on the other side of the ball, ranking best with 413.6 yards per game.

The Chiefs went 7-1 at home last season and 7-2 away from home.

As underdogs, Kansas City picked up only one win (1-1) versus its 13-2 record when favored.

Chiefs Impact Players

Patrick Mahomes II passed for 5,250 yards (308.8 per game), completing 67.1% of his passes, with 41 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 17 games last year.

Mahomes also ran for 358 yards and four TDs.

In the passing game, Travis Kelce scored 12 TDs, catching 110 balls for 1,338 yards (78.7 per game).

In 17 games a season ago, Jerick McKinnon ran for 291 yards (17.1 per game) and one TD.

On the ground, Isiah Pacheco scored five touchdowns and picked up 830 yards (48.8 per game).

On defense last year, Nick Bolton helped lead the way with two interceptions to go with 180 tackles, 9.0 TFL, two sacks, and three passes defended in 17 games.

2023-24 Chiefs NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 7 Lions - +2000 2 September 17 @ Jaguars - +2500 3 September 24 Bears - +6600 4 October 1 @ Jets - +1800 5 October 8 @ Vikings - +4000 6 October 12 Broncos - +5000 7 October 22 Chargers - +2800 8 October 29 @ Broncos - +5000 9 November 5 Dolphins - +2000 11 November 20 Eagles - +700 12 November 26 @ Raiders - +8000 13 December 3 @ Packers - +6600 14 December 10 Bills - +800 15 December 18 @ Patriots - +6600 16 December 25 Raiders - +8000 17 December 31 Bengals - +900 18 January 7 @ Chargers - +2800

