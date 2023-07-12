Chiefs Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
At the moment the Kansas City Chiefs have the best odds in the league to win the Super Bowl, listed at +600.
Chiefs Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC West: -165
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +600
Kansas City Betting Insights
- Kansas City compiled a 7-10-0 ATS record last year.
- Last season, eight Chiefs games hit the over.
- Kansas City sported the 11th-ranked defense last season (328.2 yards allowed per game), and it was more effective offensively, ranking best with 413.6 yards per game.
- Last season the Chiefs were 7-1 at home and 7-2 on the road.
- Kansas City won once as an underdog (1-1) a year ago, and went 13-2 as the favored team.
Chiefs Impact Players
- Patrick Mahomes II had 41 touchdown passes and 12 interceptions in 17 games last year, completing 67.1% of his throws for 5,250 yards (308.8 per game).
- On the ground, Mahomes scored four touchdowns and accumulated 358 yards.
- Travis Kelce had 110 catches for 1,338 yards (78.7 per game) and 12 touchdowns in 17 games.
- Jerick McKinnon ran for 291 yards (17.1 per game) and one touchdown in 17 games a season ago.
- In 17 games, Isiah Pacheco rushed for 830 yards (48.8 per game) and five TDs.
- Nick Bolton had two interceptions to go with 180 tackles, 9.0 TFL, two sacks, and three passes defended last year.
2023-24 Chiefs NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 7
|Lions
|-
|+2000
|2
|September 17
|@ Jaguars
|-
|+2500
|3
|September 24
|Bears
|-
|+6600
|4
|October 1
|@ Jets
|-
|+1800
|5
|October 8
|@ Vikings
|-
|+4000
|6
|October 12
|Broncos
|-
|+5000
|7
|October 22
|Chargers
|-
|+2800
|8
|October 29
|@ Broncos
|-
|+5000
|9
|November 5
|Dolphins
|-
|+2000
|11
|November 20
|Eagles
|-
|+700
|12
|November 26
|@ Raiders
|-
|+8000
|13
|December 3
|@ Packers
|-
|+6600
|14
|December 10
|Bills
|-
|+800
|15
|December 18
|@ Patriots
|-
|+6600
|16
|December 25
|Raiders
|-
|+8000
|17
|December 31
|Bengals
|-
|+900
|18
|January 7
|@ Chargers
|-
|+2800
