Napheesa Collier and the Minnesota Lynx (9-10) play Arike Ogunbowale and the Dallas Wings (10-9) on Wednesday, July 12, 2023 at Target Center, tipping off at 1:00 PM ET on Twitter and BSSW.

Lynx vs. Wings Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, July 12, 2023

Wednesday, July 12, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: Bally Sports

Bally Sports Arena: Target Center

Key Stats for Lynx vs. Wings

Minnesota's 80.4 points per game are only 2.3 fewer points than the 82.7 Dallas allows.

Minnesota's 42.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as Dallas has given up to its opponents.

The Lynx are 7-4 when they shoot better than 43.3% from the field.

Minnesota's three-point shooting percentage this season (31.9%) is only one percentage point lower than opponents of Dallas are averaging (32.9%).

The Lynx have a 6-4 record when the team hits more than 32.9% of their three-point attempts.

Dallas averages 39.1 rebounds a contest, 4.6 more rebounds per game than Minnesota's average.

Lynx Recent Performance

The Lynx are compiling 81.7 points per game in their previous 10 games, compared to their season average of 80.4.

The Lynx are sinking the same number of treys per contest over their last 10 games as their season average (6.6), and they are producing a worse three-point percentage over their previous 10 games (31.6%) compared to their season mark (31.9%).

Lynx Injuries