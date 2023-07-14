Friday, Drew Waters and the Kansas City Royals face the Tampa Bay Rays and Tyler Glasnow, with the first pitch at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on July 8 against the Guardians) he went 0-for-3 with an RBI.

Drew Waters Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023

Friday, July 14, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow

Tyler Glasnow TV Channel: BSKC

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Drew Waters At The Plate

Waters is hitting .239 with four doubles, three home runs and six walks.

In 19 of 33 games this year (57.6%) Waters has picked up a hit, and in eight of those games he had more than one (24.2%).

In 9.1% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 2.4% of his trips to the plate.

In nine games this season (27.3%), Waters has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 10 games this season (30.3%), including four multi-run games (12.1%).

Drew Waters Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 18 .286 AVG .203 .375 OBP .224 .429 SLG .297 5 XBH 2 1 HR 2 6 RBI 6 15/4 K/BB 31/2 2 SB 1

