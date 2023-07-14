The semifinals at Wimbledon is set for Friday, with Novak Djokovic, the No. 2-ranked player, and Jannik Sinner, the No. 8-ranked player, competing for a chance at the tournament title.

Jannik Sinner vs. Novak Djokovic Date and TV Info

Round: Semifinal

Semifinal Date: Friday, July 14

Friday, July 14 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Grass

Sinner vs. Djokovic Matchup Info

Sinner is looking to maintain momentum after a 6-4, 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 win over No. 92-ranked Roman Safiullin in Tuesday's quarterfinals.

Sinner was eliminated in the quarterfinals of his previous tournament (Terra Wortmann Open) 5-7, 0-2 by No. 48-ranked Alexander Bublik on June 23.

Djokovic eliminated Andrey Rublev 4-6, 6-1, 6-4, 6-3 in the quarterfinals on Tuesday.

Djokovic secured the title in French Open, his last tournament, taking down No. 4-ranked Casper Ruud (7-6, 6-3, 7-5) in the final on June 11.

Djokovic sports a 2-0 record versus Sinner, good for a a 100.0% win rate in their head-to-head matches. Their last match in the quarterfinals at the Wimbledon on July 5, 2022 led to a 5-7, 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 win for Djokovic.

Djokovic has gotten the better of Sinner in seven total sets, claiming five sets (71.4%) against Sinner's two.

Djokovic and Sinner have matched up for 63 total games, with Djokovic securing the win in 37 games and Sinner coming out on top in 26.

Sinner vs. Djokovic Odds and Probabilities

Jannik Sinner Novak Djokovic +400 Odds to Win Match -550 +1100 Odds to Win Tournament -200 20.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 84.6% 8.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 66.7% 40.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 59.9

