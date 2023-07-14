Friday, Michael Massey and the Kansas City Royals square off against the Tampa Bay Rays and Tyler Glasnow, with the first pitch at 8:10 PM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since July 9, when he went 3-for-4 with a triple and two RBI against the Guardians.

Michael Massey Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Friday, July 14, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow

Tyler Glasnow TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Michael Massey At The Plate

Massey is batting .220 with six doubles, a triple, four home runs and 14 walks.

Massey has picked up a hit in 31 of 65 games this season, with multiple hits 11 times.

He has hit a long ball in four games this year (6.2%), leaving the park in 1.8% of his plate appearances.

Massey has had an RBI in 16 games this season (24.6%), including six multi-RBI outings (9.2%).

In 14 of 65 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Michael Massey Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 35 .261 AVG .188 .343 OBP .220 .398 SLG .259 8 XBH 3 2 HR 2 12 RBI 10 28/10 K/BB 34/4 2 SB 1

Rays Pitching Rankings