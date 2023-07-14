Nicky Lopez Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Rays - July 14
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 4:26 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Nicky Lopez is back in action for the Kansas City Royals against Tyler Glasnow and the Tampa Bay RaysJuly 14 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last action (on July 9 against the Guardians) he went 0-for-4.
Nicky Lopez Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)
Explore More About This Game
Nicky Lopez At The Plate
- Lopez has five doubles, three triples and 19 walks while hitting .221.
- Lopez has gotten at least one hit in 44.0% of his games this year (22 of 50), with more than one hit six times (12.0%).
- He has not hit a long ball in his 50 games this year.
- In eight games this season (16.0%), Lopez has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 24.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (8.0%).
Nicky Lopez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|26
|.208
|AVG
|.229
|.400
|OBP
|.289
|.321
|SLG
|.289
|4
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|6
|10/14
|K/BB
|18/5
|1
|SB
|2
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff is ninth in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays have a 3.69 team ERA that ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to give up 96 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in the league.
- Glasnow gets the start for the Rays, his ninth of the season. He is 2-3 with a 4.10 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Friday, the right-hander went 5 2/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves, allowing one earned run while surrendering two hits.
- The 29-year-old has put up a 4.10 ERA and 13.8 strikeouts per nine innings across eight games this season, while giving up a batting average of .220 to his opponents.
