The Tampa Bay Rays and Kansas City Royals will play on Friday at Kauffman Stadium, at 8:10 PM ET, with Yandy Diaz and Bobby Witt Jr. among those expected to deliver at the plate.

The Royals are +240 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favored Rays (-300). Tampa Bay is favored on the run line (-2.5 with -115 odds). The over/under for the matchup is set at 9 runs.

Royals vs. Rays Odds & Info

Date: Friday, July 14, 2023

Friday, July 14, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rays -300 +240 9 -120 +100 -2.5 -115 -105

Royals Recent Betting Performance

The Royals have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 3-7 in those contests.

When it comes to the total, the Royals and their foes are 6-4-0 in their previous 10 contests.

The Royals are 1-1-0 against the runline over their past 10 games (two of those games had a runline set by oddsmakers).

Royals Betting Records & Stats

The Royals have won in 23, or 29.5%, of the 78 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Kansas City has played as an underdog of +240 or more once this season and won that game.

The Royals have an implied victory probability of 29.4% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Kansas City and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 42 of its 91 opportunities.

The Royals are 8-7-0 against the spread in their 15 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

Royals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 13-31 13-34 14-25 12-39 19-46 7-18

