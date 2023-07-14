Wander Franco and the Tampa Bay Rays (58-35) will visit Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals (26-65) at Kauffman Stadium on Friday, July 14, with a start time of 8:10 PM ET.

The Royals are +220 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the Rays (-275). Tampa Bay is the run-line favorite (-2.5). The matchup's over/under is set at 9 runs.

Royals vs. Rays Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, July 14, 2023

Friday, July 14, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Probable Pitchers: Tyler Glasnow - TB (2-3, 4.10 ERA) vs Alec Marsh - KC (0-2, 7.00 ERA)

Royals vs. Rays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Royals vs. Rays Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rays have been favored 76 times and won 52, or 68.4%, of those games.

The Rays have gone 8-1 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -275 or shorter (88.9% winning percentage).

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 73.3% chance of a victory for Tampa Bay.

The Rays went 2-4 across the six games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Tampa Bay and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Royals have won in 23, or 29.5%, of the 78 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, the Royals have won two of five games when listed as at least +220 or worse on the moneyline.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have a record of 3-7.

In the last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

Royals vs. Rays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Maikel Garcia 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+160) 0.5 (+875) 0.5 (+250) Salvador Pérez 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+165) Nick Pratto 0.5 (+100) 0.5 (+100) 0.5 (+875) 0.5 (+310) Drew Waters 0.5 (-118) 0.5 (-118) 0.5 (+875) 0.5 (+280) MJ Melendez 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+250)

Royals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th

