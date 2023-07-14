Top Player Prop Bets for Royals vs. Rays on July 14, 2023
Bookmakers have listed player props for Wander Franco, Bobby Witt Jr. and others when the Tampa Bay Rays visit the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
Royals vs. Rays Game Info
- When: Friday, July 14, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSKC
MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals
Bobby Witt Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)
Witt Jr. Stats
- Witt Jr. has 93 hits with 15 doubles, five triples, 14 home runs, 21 walks and 47 RBI. He's also stolen 27 bases.
- He has a slash line of .257/.300/.442 so far this season.
- Witt Jr. will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .300 with two doubles, a triple, a home run, a walk and two RBI.
Witt Jr. Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Guardians
|Jul. 9
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Guardians
|Jul. 8
|3-for-5
|1
|1
|2
|8
|1
|at Guardians
|Jul. 7
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Guardians
|Jul. 6
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|at Twins
|Jul. 5
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Salvador Pérez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Pérez Stats
- Salvador Perez has 14 doubles, 15 home runs, 12 walks and 40 RBI (77 total hits).
- He has a slash line of .246/.289/.435 so far this year.
Pérez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Guardians
|Jul. 9
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|at Guardians
|Jul. 7
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Guardians
|Jul. 6
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Twins
|Jul. 5
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Twins
|Jul. 4
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays
Tyler Glasnow Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: -149)
Glasnow Stats
- The Rays will hand the ball to Tyler Glasnow (2-3) for his ninth start of the season.
- He has earned a quality start one time in eight starts this season.
- Glasnow has three starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has yet to finish an appearance without an earned run allowed this season.
Glasnow Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Braves
|Jul. 7
|5.2
|2
|2
|1
|8
|1
|at Mariners
|Jul. 1
|5.2
|7
|3
|3
|11
|1
|vs. Royals
|Jun. 25
|5.0
|4
|1
|1
|12
|1
|vs. Orioles
|Jun. 20
|4.1
|6
|6
|6
|7
|2
|at Athletics
|Jun. 14
|5.1
|6
|3
|3
|6
|4
Wander Franco Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)
Franco Stats
- Franco has put up 95 hits with 21 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs and 30 walks. He has driven in 45 runs with 28 stolen bases.
- He's slashed .278/.338/.459 on the season.
Franco Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Braves
|Jul. 9
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Braves
|Jul. 8
|0-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Braves
|Jul. 7
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Jul. 6
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Phillies
|Jul. 5
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
