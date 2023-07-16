The Houston Astros (51-42) and Los Angeles Angels (46-47) play a rubber match on Sunday at 7:10 PM ET, with the series deadlocked at 1-1.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Astros will send Cristian Javier (7-1) to the mound, while Tyler Anderson (4-2) will answer the bell for the Angels.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Astros vs. Angels Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Sunday, July 16, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Javier - HOU (7-1, 4.34 ERA) vs Anderson - LAA (4-2, 5.25 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Read More About This Game

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Cristian Javier

The Astros will send Javier (7-1) to the mound for his 18th start this season.

The right-hander last pitched on Monday, July 3, when he gave up eight earned runs and allowed nine hits in 4 1/3 innings against the Texas Rangers.

The 26-year-old has pitched to a 4.34 ERA this season with 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.5 walks per nine across 17 games.

He has eight quality starts in 17 chances this season.

Javier has made 14 starts of five or more innings in 17 chances this season, and averages 5.4 frames when he pitches.

He has one appearance with no earned runs allowed in 17 chances this season.

Cristian Javier vs. Angels

The Angels have scored 461 runs this season, which ranks sixth in MLB. They are batting .257 for the campaign with 140 home runs, third in the league.

The Angels have gone 9-for-43 with a double, a triple, a home run and three RBI in two games against the right-hander this season.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Angels Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tyler Anderson

Anderson gets the start for the Angels, his 16th of the season. He is 4-2 with a 5.25 ERA and 68 strikeouts through 84 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out -- in relief on Saturday, July 8 -- the left-hander threw 4 1/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, allowing three earned runs while surrendering four hits.

In 16 games this season, the 33-year-old has a 5.25 ERA and 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .278 to opposing hitters.

Anderson heads into this outing with five quality starts under his belt this season.

Anderson is looking to secure his 13th start of five or more innings this year in this outing.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in two of his 16 appearances this season.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.