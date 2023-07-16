Drew Waters Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Rays - July 16
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 3:24 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Kansas City Royals, including Drew Waters (hitting .273 in his past 10 games, with a double, two walks and four RBI), take on starting pitcher Zach Eflin and the Tampa Bay Rays at Kauffman Stadium, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Rays.
Drew Waters Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Zach Eflin
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Looking to place a prop bet on Drew Waters? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Drew Waters At The Plate
- Waters is batting .244 with four doubles, three home runs and seven walks.
- Waters has reached base via a hit in 21 games this season (of 35 played), and had multiple hits in eight of those games.
- He has homered in three games this year (8.6%), leaving the park in 2.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Waters has driven in a run in nine games this year (25.7%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 11 of 35 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Drew Waters Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|18
|.291
|AVG
|.203
|.381
|OBP
|.224
|.418
|SLG
|.297
|5
|XBH
|2
|1
|HR
|2
|6
|RBI
|6
|16/5
|K/BB
|31/2
|3
|SB
|1
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective nine K/9, the ninth-best in the league.
- The Rays have a 3.64 team ERA that ranks first among all league pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to give up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (97 total, one per game).
- Eflin (10-4) gets the starting nod for the Rays in his 18th start of the season. He's put together a 3.25 ERA in 102 1/3 innings pitched, with 105 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, the right-hander threw five innings against the Atlanta Braves, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 29-year-old's 3.25 ERA ranks 19th, .987 WHIP ranks third, and 9.2 K/9 ranks 26th among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.