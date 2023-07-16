Kyle Isbel Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Rays - July 16
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 3:24 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Kansas City Royals, including Kyle Isbel and his .414 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no home run), take on starting pitcher Zach Eflin and the Tampa Bay Rays at Kauffman Stadium, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Rays.
Kyle Isbel Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Rays Starter: Zach Eflin
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Kyle Isbel At The Plate
- Isbel is hitting .202 with 10 doubles, a triple, two home runs and seven walks.
- Isbel has reached base via a hit in 19 games this season (of 39 played), and had multiple hits in seven of those games.
- In 39 games played this year, he has homered in only two of them.
- In 10 games this season, Isbel has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in 28.2% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 7.7%.
Kyle Isbel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|20
|.197
|AVG
|.206
|.234
|OBP
|.260
|.311
|SLG
|.368
|5
|XBH
|8
|1
|HR
|1
|7
|RBI
|4
|12/2
|K/BB
|16/5
|1
|SB
|1
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rays pitching staff ranks ninth in the league.
- The Rays have a 3.64 team ERA that ranks first across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to allow 97 home runs (one per game), the eighth-fewest in the league.
- The Rays will send Eflin (10-4) to the mound to make his 18th start of the season. He is 10-4 with a 3.25 ERA and 105 strikeouts through 102 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Sunday against the Atlanta Braves, the righty went five innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- This season, the 29-year-old ranks 19th in ERA (3.25), third in WHIP (.987), and 26th in K/9 (9.2) among qualifying pitchers.
