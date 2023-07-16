Maikel Garcia Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Rays - July 16
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 3:23 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
After going 0-for-3 with an RBI in his most recent game, Maikel Garcia and the Kansas City Royals face the Tampa Bay Rays (who will hand the ball to Zach Eflin) at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Rays.
Maikel Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Rays Starter: Zach Eflin
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Maikel Garcia At The Plate
- Garcia is hitting .275 with 11 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 19 walks.
- In 37 of 60 games this year (61.7%) Garcia has picked up a hit, and in 16 of those games he had more than one (26.7%).
- In 5.0% of his games this year, he has homered, and 1.2% of his trips to the plate.
- In 33.3% of his games this season, Garcia has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 5.0%.
- He has scored at least once 22 times this season (36.7%), including four games with multiple runs (6.7%).
Maikel Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|28
|.299
|AVG
|.248
|.341
|OBP
|.319
|.410
|SLG
|.337
|10
|XBH
|5
|1
|HR
|2
|15
|RBI
|8
|24/8
|K/BB
|32/11
|8
|SB
|6
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective nine K/9, the ninth-best in the league.
- The Rays' 3.64 team ERA is No. 1 among all league pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to surrender the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (97 total, one per game).
- Eflin gets the start for the Rays, his 18th of the season. He is 10-4 with a 3.25 ERA and 105 strikeouts through 102 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent time out came on Sunday against the Atlanta Braves, when he went five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 29-year-old ranks 19th in ERA (3.25), third in WHIP (.987), and 26th in K/9 (9.2).
