After going 0-for-3 with an RBI in his most recent game, Maikel Garcia and the Kansas City Royals face the Tampa Bay Rays (who will hand the ball to Zach Eflin) at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Rays.

Maikel Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Sunday, July 16, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Zach Eflin

Zach Eflin TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Maikel Garcia? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Maikel Garcia At The Plate

Garcia is hitting .275 with 11 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 19 walks.

In 37 of 60 games this year (61.7%) Garcia has picked up a hit, and in 16 of those games he had more than one (26.7%).

In 5.0% of his games this year, he has homered, and 1.2% of his trips to the plate.

In 33.3% of his games this season, Garcia has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 5.0%.

He has scored at least once 22 times this season (36.7%), including four games with multiple runs (6.7%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Maikel Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 28 .299 AVG .248 .341 OBP .319 .410 SLG .337 10 XBH 5 1 HR 2 15 RBI 8 24/8 K/BB 32/11 8 SB 6

Rays Pitching Rankings