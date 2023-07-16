Sunday's game between the Tampa Bay Rays (60-35) and Kansas City Royals (26-67) matching up at Kauffman Stadium has a projected final score of 6-5 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Rays, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will begin at 2:10 PM ET on July 16.

The Rays will give the nod to Zach Eflin (10-4) against the Royals and Jordan Lyles (1-11).

Royals vs. Rays Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, July 16, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Sunday, July 16, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSKC

Royals vs. Rays Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Rays 6, Royals 5.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. Rays

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Royals Performance Insights

The Royals have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 2-8 in those contests.

When it comes to the over/under, Kansas City and its foes are 4-6-0 in its last 10 contests.

The Royals have a 1-1-0 record against the spread over their past 10 contests (oddsmakers set runlines in two of those games).

The Royals have been chosen as underdogs in 80 games this year and have walked away with the win 23 times (28.7%) in those games.

This season, Kansas City has been victorious six times in 18 chances when named as an underdog of at least +180 or longer on the moneyline.

The Royals have an implied victory probability of 35.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Kansas City scores the second-fewest runs in baseball (340 total, 3.7 per game).

The Royals have the 28th-ranked ERA (5.22) in the majors this season.

Royals Schedule