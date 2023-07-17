Michael Massey Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Tigers - July 17
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 4:30 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Kansas City Royals, including Michael Massey (.200 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), battle starter Matt Manning and the Detroit Tigers at Kauffman Stadium, Monday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Rays.
Michael Massey Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Tigers Starter: Matt Manning
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Michael Massey At The Plate
- Massey is hitting .210 with six doubles, a triple, four home runs and 14 walks.
- In 31 of 68 games this year (45.6%) Massey has had a hit, and in 11 of those games he had more than one (16.2%).
- In four games this season, he has homered (5.9%, and 1.7% of his trips to the plate).
- Massey has driven in a run in 16 games this year (23.5%), including six games with more than one RBI (8.8%).
- He has scored at least once 14 times this season (20.6%), including one multi-run game.
Michael Massey Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|35
|.235
|AVG
|.188
|.313
|OBP
|.220
|.357
|SLG
|.259
|8
|XBH
|3
|2
|HR
|2
|12
|RBI
|10
|29/10
|K/BB
|34/4
|2
|SB
|1
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff ranks 18th in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers have the 22nd-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.44).
- Tigers pitchers combine to allow 112 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 20th in the league).
- Manning gets the start for the Tigers, his sixth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 3.72 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last appearance came on Saturday, July 8 against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he tossed 6 2/3 scoreless innings without allowing a hit.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 3.72, with 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents are batting .200 against him.
