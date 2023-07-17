The Kansas City Royals, including Nicky Lopez (.278 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 57 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Matt Manning and the Detroit Tigers at Kauffman Stadium, Monday at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Rays.

Nicky Lopez Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium

Tigers Starter: Matt Manning

TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Discover More About This Game

Nicky Lopez At The Plate

Lopez has five doubles, three triples and 20 walks while hitting .218.

Lopez has picked up a hit in 44.2% of his 52 games this season, with at least two hits in 11.5% of those games.

In 52 games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.

In eight games this year (15.4%), Lopez has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 13 of 52 games this season, and more than once 4 times.

Nicky Lopez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 26 .203 AVG .229 .390 OBP .289 .305 SLG .289 4 XBH 4 0 HR 0 6 RBI 6 10/15 K/BB 18/5 1 SB 2

Tigers Pitching Rankings