In the series opener on Monday, July 17, Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers (41-51) face off against Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals (27-67). The first pitch will be thrown at 8:10 PM ET at Kauffman Stadium.

The favored Tigers have -135 moneyline odds against the underdog Royals, who are listed at +115. A 9.5-run total has been set for this game.

Royals vs. Tigers Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, July 17, 2023

Monday, July 17, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Probable Pitchers: Matt Manning - DET (3-1, 3.72 ERA) vs Jordan Lyles - KC (1-11, 6.33 ERA)

Royals vs. Tigers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Royals vs. Tigers Betting Trends and Insights

The Tigers have won six, or 50%, of the 12 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Tigers have a 3-5 record (winning only 37.5% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -135 or shorter.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Detroit has a 57.4% chance to win.

The Tigers played as the moneyline favorite in three of their last 10 games, and finished 1-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Detroit and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total four times.

The Royals have won in 24, or 29.6%, of the 81 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Royals have come away with a win 21 times in 72 chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or longer on the moneyline.

The Royals have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

Kansas City and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in the last 10 games with a total.

Royals vs. Tigers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Salvador Pérez 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+290) 0.5 (+110) Drew Waters 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+210) MJ Melendez 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+135) Bobby Witt Jr. 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+145) Michael Massey 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+180)

Royals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th

