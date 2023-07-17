Top Player Prop Bets for Royals vs. Tigers on July 17, 2023
Player prop betting options for Spencer Torkelson, Bobby Witt Jr. and others are available in the Detroit Tigers-Kansas City Royals matchup at Kauffman Stadium on Monday, starting at 8:10 PM ET.
Royals vs. Tigers Game Info
- When: Monday, July 17, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSKC
MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals
Bobby Witt Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Witt Jr. Stats
- Witt Jr. has 97 hits with 16 doubles, six triples, 16 home runs, 21 walks and 51 RBI. He's also stolen 27 bases.
- He's slashing .259/.301/.463 so far this season.
- Witt Jr. hopes to build on a seven-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is batting .341 with four doubles, two triples, four home runs, a walk and nine RBI.
Witt Jr. Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Rays
|Jul. 16
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|3
|7
|0
|vs. Rays
|Jul. 15
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Rays
|Jul. 15
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Guardians
|Jul. 9
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Guardians
|Jul. 8
|3-for-5
|1
|1
|2
|8
|1
Salvador Pérez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
Pérez Stats
- Salvador Perez has 83 hits with 15 doubles, 15 home runs and 12 walks. He has driven in 40 runs.
- He's slashed .258/.299/.444 on the year.
- Perez enters this game looking to extend his four-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .467 with a double.
Pérez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Rays
|Jul. 16
|1-for-1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Rays
|Jul. 15
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Rays
|Jul. 15
|4-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|5
|at Guardians
|Jul. 9
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|at Guardians
|Jul. 7
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers
Matt Manning Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -154)
Manning Stats
- Matt Manning (3-1) will take to the mound for the Tigers and make his sixth start of the season.
- In five starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.
- Manning will look to finish five or more innings for the sixth start in a row.
- He has one appearance this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his five chances this season.
Manning Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Blue Jays
|Jul. 8
|6.2
|0
|0
|0
|5
|3
|at Rockies
|Jul. 2
|5.0
|5
|4
|4
|4
|0
|at Rangers
|Jun. 27
|5.2
|3
|2
|2
|4
|4
|at Blue Jays
|Apr. 11
|6.0
|6
|4
|4
|3
|1
|at Astros
|Apr. 4
|5.2
|6
|2
|2
|4
|2
Spencer Torkelson Props
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
Torkelson Stats
- Torkelson has 79 hits with 20 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs, 37 walks and 46 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.
- He's slashing .229/.307/.397 so far this year.
- Torkelson has picked up at least one hit in eight straight games. During his last 10 outings he is batting .268 with three doubles, a triple, a home run, three walks and six RBI.
Torkelson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Mariners
|Jul. 16
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Mariners
|Jul. 15
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Mariners
|Jul. 14
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|Jul. 9
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|Jul. 8
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
Zach McKinstry Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
McKinstry Stats
- Zach McKinstry has collected 64 hits with 12 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 28 walks. He has driven in 22 runs with 12 stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .246/.322/.369 on the season.
- McKinstry brings a four-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .200 with two doubles.
McKinstry Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Mariners
|Jul. 16
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Mariners
|Jul. 15
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Mariners
|Jul. 14
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Blue Jays
|Jul. 9
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|Jul. 8
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
