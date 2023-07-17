The Detroit Tigers (41-51) visit the Kansas City Royals (27-67) in AL Central action, at 8:10 PM ET on Monday.

The probable starters are Matt Manning (3-1) for the Tigers and Jordan Lyles (1-11) for the Royals.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Royals vs. Tigers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, July 17, 2023

Monday, July 17, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Manning - DET (3-1, 3.72 ERA) vs Lyles - KC (1-11, 6.33 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jordan Lyles

The Royals are sending Lyles (1-11) out for his 18th start of the season. He is 1-11 with a 6.33 ERA and 69 strikeouts over 96 2/3 innings pitched.

His last appearance came on Thursday, July 6 against the Cleveland Guardians, when the right-hander tossed five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.

The 32-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.33, with 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings in 17 games this season. Opponents are batting .249 against him.

Lyles has collected two quality starts this year.

Lyles will try to build upon a nine-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.7 innings per appearance).

He given up at least one earned run in all of his outings in 2023.

Jordan Lyles vs. Tigers

The opposing Tigers offense has the 29th-ranked slugging percentage (.367) and ranks 26th in home runs hit (87) in all of MLB. They have a collective .229 batting average, and are 28th in the league with 714 total hits and 28th in MLB play scoring 357 runs.

Lyles has pitched six innings, giving up three earned runs on six hits while striking out three against the Tigers this season.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Matt Manning

The Tigers' Manning (3-1) will make his sixth start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, July 8, when he threw 6 2/3 scoreless innings against the Toronto Blue Jays without allowing a hit.

The 25-year-old has pitched to a 3.72 ERA this season with 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 3.1 walks per nine across five games.

In five starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.

Manning will look to finish five or more innings for the sixth start in a row.

He has made five appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.