The Kansas City Royals, including Maikel Garcia (.297 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), battle starting pitcher Tarik Skubal and the Detroit Tigers at Kauffman Stadium, Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-4 against the Rays.

Maikel Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal

Tarik Skubal TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Maikel Garcia At The Plate

Garcia is batting .275 with 11 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 19 walks.

In 62.3% of his games this year (38 of 61), Garcia has picked up at least one hit, and in 16 of those games (26.2%) he recorded more than one.

He has hit a home run in 4.9% of his games this season, and 1.2% of his chances at the plate.

Garcia has picked up an RBI in 32.8% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 4.9% of his games.

In 36.1% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (6.6%).

Maikel Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 28 .298 AVG .248 .338 OBP .319 .405 SLG .337 10 XBH 5 1 HR 2 15 RBI 8 24/8 K/BB 32/11 8 SB 6

Tigers Pitching Rankings