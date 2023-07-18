Tuesday's contest that pits the Kansas City Royals (27-68) against the Detroit Tigers (42-51) at Kauffman Stadium is expected to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Royals. Game time is at 8:10 PM ET on July 18.

The Tigers will look to Tarik Skubal versus the Royals and Daniel Lynch (2-4).

Royals vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSKC

Royals vs. Tigers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Royals 5, Tigers 4.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. Tigers

Total Prediction: Under 8 runs

Royals Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have posted a mark of 2-8.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on three occasions.

The Royals have compiled a 1-1-0 record against the runline over their previous 10 matchups (oddsmakers set runlines in two of those contests).

The Royals have been underdogs in 82 games this season and have come away with the win 24 times (29.3%) in those contests.

Kansas City has a win-loss record of 10-29 when favored by +145 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Royals have a 40.8% chance of walking away with the win.

Kansas City is the second-lowest scoring team in baseball averaging 3.7 runs per game (350 total).

The Royals have the 28th-ranked ERA (5.18) in the majors this season.

