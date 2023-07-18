Royals vs. Tigers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 18
Tuesday's contest that pits the Kansas City Royals (27-68) against the Detroit Tigers (42-51) at Kauffman Stadium is expected to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Royals. Game time is at 8:10 PM ET on July 18.
The Tigers will look to Tarik Skubal versus the Royals and Daniel Lynch (2-4).
Royals vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSKC
Royals vs. Tigers Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Royals 5, Tigers 4.
Total Prediction for Royals vs. Tigers
- Total Prediction: Under 8 runs
Royals Performance Insights
- In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have posted a mark of 2-8.
- In its previous 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on three occasions.
- The Royals have compiled a 1-1-0 record against the runline over their previous 10 matchups (oddsmakers set runlines in two of those contests).
- The Royals have been underdogs in 82 games this season and have come away with the win 24 times (29.3%) in those contests.
- Kansas City has a win-loss record of 10-29 when favored by +145 or worse by oddsmakers this year.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Royals have a 40.8% chance of walking away with the win.
- Kansas City is the second-lowest scoring team in baseball averaging 3.7 runs per game (350 total).
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked ERA (5.18) in the majors this season.
Royals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 9
|@ Guardians
|W 4-1
|Ryan Yarbrough vs Shane Bieber
|July 15
|Rays
|L 6-1
|Alec Marsh vs Tyler Glasnow
|July 15
|Rays
|L 4-2
|Cole Ragans vs Shawn Armstrong
|July 16
|Rays
|W 8-4
|Brady Singer vs Zach Eflin
|July 17
|Tigers
|L 3-2
|Jordan Lyles vs Matt Manning
|July 18
|Tigers
|-
|Daniel Lynch vs Tarik Skubal
|July 19
|Tigers
|-
|Ryan Yarbrough vs Eduardo Rodríguez
|July 20
|Tigers
|-
|Zack Greinke vs Michael Lorenzen
|July 21
|@ Yankees
|-
|Brady Singer vs Clarke Schmidt
|July 22
|@ Yankees
|-
|Jordan Lyles vs Gerrit Cole
|July 23
|@ Yankees
|-
|Daniel Lynch vs Luis Severino
